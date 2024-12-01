Bellevue Group AG Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 4.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Zoetis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $175.25 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.92. The company has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

