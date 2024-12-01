Bellevue Group AG Has $8.30 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 557.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,445 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $1,474,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.0% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 577,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,386,000 after buying an additional 32,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.01 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $373.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.44.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

