Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Up 60.0% in November

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Barco Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BCNAF remained flat at $13.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85. Barco has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $23.00.
Barco Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Barco
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.