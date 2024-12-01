Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Short Interest Update

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,200 shares, an increase of 101.0% from the October 31st total of 175,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bancolombia Price Performance

Shares of Bancolombia stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,145. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.8044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bancolombia from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CIB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 10.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000.

About Bancolombia

(Get Free Report)

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.