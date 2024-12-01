Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in November

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Avance Gas Stock Performance

AVACF traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 55,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,419. Avance Gas has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97.

Get Avance Gas alerts:

Avance Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 134.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th.

Avance Gas Company Profile

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated through a fleet of fourteen very large gas carriers and six dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.