Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the October 31st total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Up 3.1 %
OTCMKTS ARGGY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 30,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,626. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.98.
