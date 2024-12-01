AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

APP stock opened at $336.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.05, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $344.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.94, for a total transaction of $5,740,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,673.78. This trade represents a 85.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 30,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.67, for a total transaction of $10,029,221.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,950,765.92. The trade was a 25.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 884,395 shares of company stock valued at $243,101,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AppLovin from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.57.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

