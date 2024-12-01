Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.0 days.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

AGMJF stock remained flat at $10.90 during trading on Friday. Algoma Central has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

