Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.0 days.
Algoma Central Stock Performance
AGMJF stock remained flat at $10.90 during trading on Friday. Algoma Central has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64.
Algoma Central Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Central
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.