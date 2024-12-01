Alerus Financial NA Sells 4,377 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 21,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 60,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $23.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 90.24%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

