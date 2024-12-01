Alerus Financial NA Sells 393 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Omnicom Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 186,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,338,000 after buying an additional 84,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,223,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OMC opened at $104.82 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.68 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.08.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 14.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

