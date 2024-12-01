Alerus Financial NA Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total value of $58,542.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,819.42. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total transaction of $9,286,596.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,166.97. This represents a 42.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,459 shares of company stock worth $26,080,251. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.06.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $542.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.50 and a 12-month high of $552.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

