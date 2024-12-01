Alerus Financial NA Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Alerus Financial NA lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 603,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,016,000 after purchasing an additional 57,372 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,569,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $34,973,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 433,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,676,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE GE opened at $182.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a one year low of $94.54 and a one year high of $194.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GE

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.