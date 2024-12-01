Abdiel Capital Advisors LP Buys 4,278,969 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,169,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278,969 shares during the period. Appian accounts for approximately 21.0% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP owned about 14.06% of Appian worth $347,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APPN. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 80,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Appian by 282.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 134,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 99,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 199.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Appian by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Appian by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Appian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on APPN. Barclays boosted their target price on Appian from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 20,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $624,636.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,988,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,728,444.95. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 121,107 shares of company stock worth $3,871,494. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Price Performance

APPN opened at $37.85 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59.

Appian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.