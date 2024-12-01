A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Update

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the October 31st total of 138,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,666 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of A2Z Smart Technologies worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZ traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 21,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,243. A2Z Smart Technologies has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $114.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

