31,391 Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Purchased by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,812,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,499,000 after purchasing an additional 365,434 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $10,685,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 22.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,122,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,609,000 after buying an additional 202,074 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,626,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,494,000 after acquiring an additional 160,297 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,643,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,534,000 after acquiring an additional 154,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APAM shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE:APAM opened at $48.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.95. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

