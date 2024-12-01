2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.15% of 2seventy bio worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSVT. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 2seventy bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the third quarter worth about $80,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

2seventy bio Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $3.99 on Friday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $205.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.78.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

