107,863 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 107,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,482,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,474,238,000 after acquiring an additional 999,164 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after purchasing an additional 917,979 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,971,000 after buying an additional 898,143 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 40,317.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 726,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,361,000 after buying an additional 724,907 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $169,770,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,253.60. This represents a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,349.27. This trade represents a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.9 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $397.40 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $272.34 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.10. The firm has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.