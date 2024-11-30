Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 107.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,967 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 64,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 66,840 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 177.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Argus raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

