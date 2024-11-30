William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Short Interest Update

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the October 31st total of 25,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WMPN opened at $13.22 on Friday. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. William Penn Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 million.

William Penn Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of William Penn Bancorporation

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in William Penn Bancorporation stock. Dryden Capital LLC raised its stake in William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Free Report) by 722.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,773 shares during the quarter. William Penn Bancorporation makes up approximately 4.5% of Dryden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dryden Capital LLC owned 2.42% of William Penn Bancorporation worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

