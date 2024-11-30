Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP) Short Interest Update

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:WVVIP opened at $3.72 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.