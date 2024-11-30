Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 230.4% from the October 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance
EOD traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.98. 77,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $5.06.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1204 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
