Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 230.4% from the October 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

EOD traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.98. 77,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $5.06.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1204 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOD. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 83.6% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 24.3% during the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 109,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 21,371 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

