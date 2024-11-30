Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:IGD opened at $5.65 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
