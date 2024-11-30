Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Short Interest Down 26.1% in November

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the October 31st total of 113,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 205,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vox Royalty Trading Up 0.8 %
Vox Royalty stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.07 million, a P/E ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. Vox Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.24.
Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Vox Royalty’s payout ratio is -200.00%.
Vox Royalty Company Profile
Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
