Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,600 shares, an increase of 177.0% from the October 31st total of 147,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Volato Group Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN SOAR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.26. 2,132,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,303. Volato Group has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $28.00.
About Volato Group
