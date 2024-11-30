Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 62,302 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 92.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,302 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 794.1% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,100. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OC opened at $206.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.57 and a 200 day moving average of $176.27. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $132.62 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.33. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Owens Corning

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.