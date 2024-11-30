VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the October 31st total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $431,000.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of USTB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.43. 29,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,871. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.2103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.