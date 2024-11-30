Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the October 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTWG opened at $229.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.65. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $231.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

