Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Down 28.8% in November

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,400 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the October 31st total of 277,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $1,259,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 160,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 215,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $70.54 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $74.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average is $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.697 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.