Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

VLO opened at $139.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.