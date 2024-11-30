United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Update

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

United Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBCP traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. 2,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. United Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $79.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.41.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Institutional Trading of United Bancorp

About United Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the third quarter worth $131,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Bancorp in the second quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

