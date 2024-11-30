United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Short Interest Update

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
United Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ UBCP traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. 2,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. United Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $79.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.41.
United Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.17%.
Institutional Trading of United Bancorp
About United Bancorp
United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Bancorp
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.