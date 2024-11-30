Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the October 31st total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Trading Down 2.0 %

TSRYY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 47,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,495. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $8.86.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

