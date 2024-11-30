Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,000 shares, an increase of 116.8% from the October 31st total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,100.0 days.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TOKCF remained flat at $23.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.