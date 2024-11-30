Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TKOMY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Tokio Marine has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

