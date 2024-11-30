Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the October 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Tokio Marine Price Performance
Shares of TKOMY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Tokio Marine has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26.
Tokio Marine Company Profile
