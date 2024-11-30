The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,700 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the October 31st total of 508,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 517.1 days.
The Sage Group Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SGGEF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06.
The Sage Group Company Profile
