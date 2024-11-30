The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,700 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the October 31st total of 508,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 517.1 days.

The Sage Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SGGEF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

