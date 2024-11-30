Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (NASDAQ:TXSS) Short Interest Up 300.0% in November

Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (NASDAQ:TXSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXSS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.79. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.09. Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $29.89.

About Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF

The Texas Capital Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (TXSS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index consisting of small-cap companies across different sectors that are headquartered in Texas. Holdings are tier-weighted based on sector GDP and market capitalization TXSS was launched on Dec 20, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.

