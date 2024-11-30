Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stake Cut by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TECK opened at $46.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. Teck Resources had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 56.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

