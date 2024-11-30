Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,500 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the October 31st total of 700,400 shares. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tantech Price Performance

TANH remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,144. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. Tantech has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $2.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tantech in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

