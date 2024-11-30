Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Down 22.3% in November

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,400 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.54. 403,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,923. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $468.96 million, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCMD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

