Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Down 22.3% in November

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2024

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,400 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.54. 403,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,923. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $468.96 million, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCMD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TCMD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.