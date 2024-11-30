Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Down 20.3% in November

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 847,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard T. Scanlon sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $790,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,642 shares in the company, valued at $223,228.72. The trade was a 77.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,902 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Taboola.com by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,339,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 327,518 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

TBLA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. 323,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,426. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Further Reading

