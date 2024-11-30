Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Short Interest Update

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

STRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 1,606.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,447,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after buying an additional 4,186,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,022,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after buying an additional 132,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 132,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 81,855 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 370,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

STRO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 723,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,586. The firm has a market cap of $218.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.17. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

