Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Short Interest Update

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STROGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 1,606.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,447,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after buying an additional 4,186,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,022,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after buying an additional 132,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 132,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 81,855 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 370,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Trading Down 1.5 %

STRO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 723,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,586. The firm has a market cap of $218.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.17. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

