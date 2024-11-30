Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the October 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SUTNY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.06. 37,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

