Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Update

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the October 31st total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 605,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Subaru Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FUJHY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 101,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,344. Subaru has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Get Subaru alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Subaru stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.