Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Short Interest Update

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,486,800 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 5,559,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 844,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

OTCMKTS SRUUF traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 277,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,217. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 19.05 and a 200 day moving average of 19.01. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a 52-week low of 16.30 and a 52-week high of 25.10.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

