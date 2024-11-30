Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Acquires 400,000 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Ferguson accounts for approximately 3.3% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $138,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 33.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 18.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 5.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 144.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FERG opened at $216.01 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $167.09 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.57 and a 200-day moving average of $202.66.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ferguson news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,325 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.75, for a total transaction of $267,318.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,750. This trade represents a 56.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Victoria Morrissey sold 1,468 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $295,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,246. This represents a 22.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,901 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

