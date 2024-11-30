Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Update

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 316.0 days.

Siltronic Price Performance

Shares of SSLLF remained flat at $54.28 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.97. Siltronic has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $98.49.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.68 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Siltronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; Float zone/FZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

