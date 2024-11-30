Short Interest in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Grows By 127.4%

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 127.4% from the October 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMMA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,992. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $109.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

Institutional Trading of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF ( NASDAQ:UMMA Free Report ) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

