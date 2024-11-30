Short Interest in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Grows By 127.4%

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 127.4% from the October 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UMMA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,992. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $109.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.03.
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.
Institutional Trading of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile
The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.