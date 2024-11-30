Short Interest in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Rises By 239.2%

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, an increase of 239.2% from the October 31st total of 32,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

T Stamp Trading Down 17.9 %

T Stamp stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. 19,963,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,032,965. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. T Stamp has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

T Stamp Company Profile

Featured Stories

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

