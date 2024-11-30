Short Interest in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Rises By 239.2%

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, an increase of 239.2% from the October 31st total of 32,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
T Stamp Trading Down 17.9 %
T Stamp stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. 19,963,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,032,965. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. T Stamp has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.50.
T Stamp Company Profile
