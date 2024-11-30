Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Decreases By 20.2%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,684,400 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 54,717,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,702.1 days.

SoftBank Trading Up 8.0 %

OTCMKTS:SFBQF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.35. 11,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,280. SoftBank has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29.

About SoftBank

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

