Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Decreases By 20.2%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,684,400 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 54,717,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,702.1 days.
SoftBank Trading Up 8.0 %
OTCMKTS:SFBQF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.35. 11,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,280. SoftBank has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29.
About SoftBank
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SoftBank
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- What is a Dividend King?
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.