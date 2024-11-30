Short Interest in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Drops By 33.2%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,300 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the October 31st total of 956,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 456.6 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of SMAWF traded up $4.48 on Friday, reaching $193.33. 1,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.63. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $163.79 and a 52-week high of $205.39.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

