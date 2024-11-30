Short Interest in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Drops By 33.2%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,300 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the October 31st total of 956,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 456.6 days.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of SMAWF traded up $4.48 on Friday, reaching $193.33. 1,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.63. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $163.79 and a 52-week high of $205.39.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.