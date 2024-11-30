Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Decreases By 20.4%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rise Gold Trading Down 25.0 %

RYES traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,999. Rise Gold has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

About Rise Gold

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,560 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

